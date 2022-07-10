Sky Cams
New dog park opens at Tom Tripplet Park

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday morning, Tom Tripplet Park in Chatham County held a celebration for the opening of its new dog park.

The dogs had a great time in the brand new area, and there were free treats for them outside the fence too!

The new dog park comes alongside other improvements to the park and the county parks and recreation director says they’re just happy to bring people, and dogs, together.

“We’re getting a lot of people in apartments here and around the county that may not have a yard, plus they want to socialize their dogs,” said Chatham County Parks and Recreation Director Steve Proper. “We’re very proud of this. We love doing things that bring the community together and this definitely does as you can see behind me.”

The celebration lasted until 1 p.m., but that park is now open moving forward for dogs of all sizes.

