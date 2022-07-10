Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah gymnasium to be named in honor of community activist Freddie Patrick

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community members and leaders met Saturday at the W.W. Law Recreation Center in Savannah to talk about plans that will honor the late Freddie Patrick.

Patrick, who passed in January of 2020, was loved by many.

The plan is to name the gymnasium after him and renovate much of the building in his honor. WTOC spoke with Freddie’s youngest son, who was moved to tears as he looked around the gym.

“My father did so much for this community, for so many people and he did it without wanting anything in return other than everyone’s happiness. To have this honor bestowed upon our family and for his name to be here forever it means a lot,” said Benjamin Patrick, Freddie Patrick’s son.

City officials say a resolution for all these renovations will face city council on July 29th and if approved, construction would start in August.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck hits overpass while traveling southbound on I-95
Source: WTOC
Body found on the beach on Tybee Island
Police lights
Man dies after shooting on West Park Avenue in Savannah
Savannah Mall
Real estate website lists Savannah Mall up for auction
Savannah Mall
Tenant, shoppers react to potential sale of Savannah Mall

Latest News

The dogs explore the new grounds.
New dog park opens at Tom Tripplet Park
Fire in Jesup under arson investigation
Arson investigation underway after fire in Jesup
Witnesses pull passengers from burning car
Witnesses help pull two passengers from burning car
Hundreds marched to Johnson Square.
Demonstrators march through Savannah after Roe vs. Wade reversal