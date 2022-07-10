Savannah gymnasium to be named in honor of community activist Freddie Patrick

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community members and leaders met Saturday at the W.W. Law Recreation Center in Savannah to talk about plans that will honor the late Freddie Patrick.

Patrick, who passed in January of 2020, was loved by many.

The plan is to name the gymnasium after him and renovate much of the building in his honor. WTOC spoke with Freddie’s youngest son, who was moved to tears as he looked around the gym.

“My father did so much for this community, for so many people and he did it without wanting anything in return other than everyone’s happiness. To have this honor bestowed upon our family and for his name to be here forever it means a lot,” said Benjamin Patrick, Freddie Patrick’s son.

City officials say a resolution for all these renovations will face city council on July 29th and if approved, construction would start in August.

