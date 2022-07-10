Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Spirit Airline’s plane catches fire at Atlanta airport

Spirit Airlines plane catches fire
Spirit Airlines plane catches fire(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Spirit Airline’s plane traveling from Tampa, Florida caught fire on the runway at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport early Sunday morning.

First responders were called to put out the fire at 9:25 a.m., according to a Spirit Airlines spokesperson.

A spokesperson sent this statement to CBS46 after the incident occurred:

“Spirit Flight 383 from Tampa to Atlanta landed safely in Atlanta International Airport and upon landing one of the brakes overheated. The aircraft was towed to the gate where Guests safely deplaned without any injuries. Thank you to the Atlanta first responders for immediately meeting the aircraft. The plane will be temporarily removed from service for maintenance.”

No injuries were reported from the fire and operations have not been impacted, officials say.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tormenta FC defender Carter Payne
Tormenta FC 2 player dies after hit-and-run accident
Truck hits overpass while traveling southbound on I-95
Owners of a popular area in Downtown Savannah are taking matters into their own hands.
City Market workers react to curfew signs
Savannah Mall
Tenant, shoppers react to potential sale of Savannah Mall
Police lights
Man dies after shooting on West Park Avenue in Savannah

Latest News

Tormenta FC defender Carter Payne
Tormenta FC 2 player dies after hit-and-run accident
College football roommates host free football camp for Coastal Empire kids
The dogs explore the new grounds.
New dog park opens at Tom Tripplet Park
Framed photo of Freddie Patrick
Savannah gymnasium to be named in honor of community activist Freddie Patrick