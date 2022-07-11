3 arrested in Floyd County after 63 dead animals, 137 marijuana plants found at home

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people were arrested in Floyd County after police found the remains of more than 60 animals and over 130 marijuana plants.

Floyd County police said the discovery was made at a home in the former mill village at 926 Second Street Extension.

The Floyd County Police Department Environmental Patrol Division patrol was in Shannon on Thursday conducting inspections and follow-ups after a patrol officer noticed 35-year-old Stephen Shuler riding a dirt bike with no helmet.

When police attempted to stop Shuler he continued riding his bike. Police later found Shuler and the bike he was riding at a home on Second Street Extension.

According to police, large bins on the property contained the remains of 63 chickens in various stages of decay. A mother dog and her puppies were also found and displayed severe signs of malnutrition.

Animal Control took custody of the dogs, as well as a duck and a chicken, police said.

On the property police also found a total of 137 marijuana plants in all stages of growth.

“The arrests were made by officers in the area working to clean up and revive the area with concentrated patrols and contact with residents. A previous operation that targeted blight in Lindale was very successful and officials expect the same return in Shannon,” Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher said.

35-year-old Stephen Shuler is being held with no bond and has been charged with felony drug charges that include manufacturing and distributing marijuana, felony aggravated animal cruelty offenses, firearms violations, and several traffic offenses.

Several firearms were also found on the property which resulted in additional charges due to Shuler being a convicted felon.

Police said some other relatives were also arrested due to their involvement with the animal and drug offenses.

54-year-old Wendy Shuler has a $15,000 bond for animal cruelty and drug offenses. 56-year-old Darrin Shuler has a $15,000 bond for animal cruelty, drug offenses, and firearm violations.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.