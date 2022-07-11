Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old located, suspect arrested

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: According to the GBI, the child has been located and Joseph Horne has been arrested. The Amber Alert has been canceled.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning out of Douglas, Georgia for a missing 1-year-old.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) activated the alert at the request of the Coffee County Sheriffs Office.

They say 1-year-old Lucas Elliot Horne, a biracial male, was abducted on Monday morning at 1:30 a.m.

Joseph Michael Horne (Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

They say he was taken by 34-year-old Joseph Michael Horne and was last seen in the 200 block of Huckleberry Road in Douglas.

Officials say they don’t know the area of travel, but Horne could be traveling towards Ludowici.

They are believed to be traveling in a gray 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with Georgia tag XNG136.

