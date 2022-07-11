Arson investigation underway following fire that destroyed office building

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - An arson investigation underway after a fire destroyed an entire office building in Jesup over the weekend.

It happened early Saturday morning on the 100 block of East Cherry Street.

The owner of the Holsey Law Firm who says she has no idea why someone would target their building.

Juanita Holsey with the Holsey Law Firm says this was her first office space that she opened back in 2017 and she took her first look at what’s now just a pile of ashes.

Juanita Holsey, Owner and Attorney at the Holsey Law Firm wiping away tears as she looks at the destruction for the first time.

“I can still smell it, ya know? It smells like disappointment. It’s hard to see that everything I worked so long for is in ashes. It’s really tough,” Holsey said.

Holsey’s business along with Harris Real Estate now roped off with yellow tape as officials work to investigate who’s behind this.

“The initial call I was pretty much sick. Like, gosh what am I going to do from here?”

Jesup Police were dispatched to a burglar alarm at Holsey Law Firm around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. That’s when they saw flames shooting from the roof and the entire building full of smoke.

Holsey says she was asleep and missed a call from ADT, but luckily picked up when her mom called.

“She said Juanita there’s a fire and I was like my office is on fire? Not my office we don’t have anything to catch on fire.’”

After about two hours, fire officials said the fire was under control and they worked hot spots on both floors for hours after that. Holsey says she moved into this building in 2017.

“This wasn’t forever, but I wasn’t ready to move this quickly. Sometimes things happen and it forces you to do things you’re uncomfortable with and I’m in an uncomfortable moment and maybe there will be some growth from it.”

The Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office ruled it arson after seeing signs of forced entry and items missing from the business. Holsey says she’s sad for Harris Real Estate as they too work to pick up the pieces.

“I’m certain that just like me they kept important things from their personal life in their office because you don’t expect to have a fire in your office.”

Holsey says she’s lived in Jesup her whole life and is already getting so much help from the community.

“It took a village to get me here and so it’ll take a village to rebuild, but I feel like I have the support of the community and it’s encouraging especially today.”

The fire chief says there are no suspects or a motive at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Georgia Arson Control. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.