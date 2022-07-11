Below average temperatures with afternoon rain 🌧️

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The work week starts out with temperatures in the mid 70s. A few isolated showers could be around this morning, but greater coverage of rain comes in later in the day. Temperatures reach the mid 80s by lunchtime, which will be about our afternoon high for the day.

Monday Tybee Tides: 6.6′ 6:12AM I -0.4′ 12:34PM I 8.2′ 6:53PM

These below average temperatures are attributed to a stalled front hanging out overhead. This front will bring in widespread showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening. Severe weather is unlikely, but the atmosphere is primed for very heavy downpours that could lead to temporary minor flooding.

Beach forecast: Waves will be at 2-3′ with low risk for rip currents. Afternoon showers and storms are likely with high temperatures in the mid 80s. The wind will be from the southwest at about 10 miles per hour.

This unsettled pattern continues into Tuesday, as the stalled front lifts back north across the area. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs in the lower 90s. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be around again during the afternoon. Pushing some outdoor plans inside temporarily.

There will be dry time each day to get in outdoor activities, but with the front still in the region and moisture being ushered in from the south, unsettled weather continues Wednesday through the end of the week with daily chances of scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs slightly cooler, in the upper 80s on Friday.

Tropical Update:

An area of low pressure associated with the stalling cold front over the southeast could lead to a tropical disturbance later this week. As the front sinks south, a low could develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Right now, there is a 30% chance a tropical cyclone will develop over the next five days. Rain is likely along the Gulf Coast at the end of the week from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Stay tuned for updates.

