Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Chase Elliott celebrates first NASCAR Cup victory in Atlanta

Chase Elliott (9) reacts in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Chase Elliott (9) reacts in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chase Elliot made history Sunday by joining his father as the only Georgia natives to win at Atlanta.

A big crowd got to see Elliott get his first win at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Quaker state 400.

Chase held off Corey Lajoie down the stretch with a huge block which sent Lajoie crashing into the wall.

Chase was winless in his first eight trips to his home-state track but not anymore. His dad who is a Dawsonville native won five times at the historic Atlanta track and now Chase has one too.

The Elliotts are the only Georgia-born drivers to win a cup race in Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tormenta FC defender Carter Payne
Tormenta FC 2 player dies after hit-and-run accident
Truck hits overpass while traveling southbound on I-95
Witnesses pull passengers from burning car
Witnesses help pull two passengers from burning car
Lucas Elliot Horne
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old located, suspect arrested
Owners of a popular area in Downtown Savannah are taking matters into their own hands.
City Market workers react to curfew signs

Latest News

3 arrested in Clay County
3 arrested in Floyd County after 63 dead animals, 137 marijuana plants found at home
Veteran fishing charter expanding its reach
Veteran fishing charter expanding its reach
Veteran fishing charter expanding its reach
Veteran fishing charter expanding its reach
Lucas Elliot Horne
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old located, suspect arrested
Update on COVID-19
COVID vaccine now available for children under 6 in Chatham Co.