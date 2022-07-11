Chase Elliott celebrates first NASCAR Cup victory in Atlanta
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chase Elliot made history Sunday by joining his father as the only Georgia natives to win at Atlanta.
A big crowd got to see Elliott get his first win at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Quaker state 400.
Chase held off Corey Lajoie down the stretch with a huge block which sent Lajoie crashing into the wall.
Chase was winless in his first eight trips to his home-state track but not anymore. His dad who is a Dawsonville native won five times at the historic Atlanta track and now Chase has one too.
The Elliotts are the only Georgia-born drivers to win a cup race in Atlanta.
