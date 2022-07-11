City Market officials look to put an end to violence in popular tourist area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday night wrapped up the first weekend of age restrictions in a popular area of Savannah.

Signs posted in city market late last week let people know that nobody under 21 was allowed in the area after 11 p.m. after a slew of gun violence.

Staff who work in the area say the weekend was relatively quiet with Savannah PD saying there was no gun violence here. Even with the calm crowds this weekend fears are still high for some who work here late at night.

After shootings both weekends prior to this one.

City Market officials are looking to put an end to the violence in the popular tourist area.

“I mean it’s wild, crazy, hectic, you know? “ Jordan Thorpe said.

The signs posted at the entrances to City Market come after two shootings left a total of 5 people injured in two weekends with each incident involving people in their late teens or early 20′s,”

“My reaction was kind of like ‘uh’, but then again, I was thinking about it and I mean City Market has been having too much issues, too many problems and it’s been coming from the younger crowd. So I believe it’s kind of worked out best for us right now,” Thorpe said.

Some businesses have even adjusted their closing hours to help employees stay safe.

“Adjusting the hours gets us out of the area faster. It gets us to a safe space because this one is not. No one wants to come around here anymore because we all know what goes on here late at night,” Monique Renaud, Employee at City Market Store said.

But they say the signs along with the wet weather helped keep crowds calm this weekend.

“I’m happy. I feel safer when I walk out of work. There’s less chaos. There’s less shouting,” Renaud said.

And it’s a move from businesses that Savannah mayor Van Johnson is praising.

“They want a safe experience. They’re not just interested in dollars. They want people to come and have a great time as well. They want people to leave their place alive,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Those late night employees I talked to said they’re feeling safe again.

“I think everyone just needs to be a lot smarter, but one day maybe, yeah I’ll feel comfortable staying open late.”

And staff say the signs are a step in the right direction but they’d still want to see more done to stop the gun violence.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.