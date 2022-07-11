Sky Cams
COVID vaccine now available for children under 6 in Chatham Co.

Update on COVID-19(Gray Television)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Monday morning, children under the age of 6 can get a COVID-19 vaccine through the Coastal Health District.

All you have to do is go online, there are appointments available starting at 8:30 a.m. in Chatham County and there are also appointments available in Bryan County, but you do not have to be a local resident in that county to get vaccinated.

Parents have a choice of two vaccines for this age group.

Chatham County will offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 6 months of age and older, that is a three shot series of the COVID-19 vaccine. Bryan County will offer the Moderna vaccine for anyone 6 months of age to 5-years-old, that is a two shot series of the vaccine.

The Coastal Health District says the timing of this is important because if kids start the vaccine series now, they will have immunity right as the new school year starts up in a few weeks.

“It’s great because now we cover the life span, there have been outbreaks in schools and daycares so hopefully with this vaccine we can combat that a little bit better and also we can protect those kiddos where other family members might have had COVID and those kiddos weren’t protected so it’s awesome, we are stoked and ready to be giving this vaccine,” said Dr. Sierra Peebles, Chatham County Health Department Nurse Manager.

There is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine for any of the age groups, now going as young as 6 months old for the first time at the health department.

If you are interested in scheduling an appointment to get the vaccine, just head to their website.

