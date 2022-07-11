Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Driver suspected of being under the influence in Statesboro ATV crash

Robert Donald Hatfield
Robert Donald Hatfield(WTOC)
By Jessica Savage
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver is suspected of being under the influence in an ATV crash that killed one passenger during the Fourth of July weekend.

43-year-old Robert Donald Hatfield has since bonded out of jail on charges of DUI.

According to a copy of the crash report, five people were riding in the ATV when a passenger sitting in the bed fell out and struck his head on the ground.

The fatal crash happened on July 2 around 8 p.m. on Five Chop Road near West Waters Road in Statesboro.

Hatfield told Georgia State Patrol he believed 62-year-old Tony Woodcock stood up to grab something out of the cooler before he fell, according to the report.

Woodcock died at the scene.

Other passengers in the ATV included a 3-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman, both riding in the front and a 12-year-old boy, also riding in the bed of the ATV.

No one else was reportedly injured.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tormenta FC defender Carter Payne
Tormenta FC 2 player dies after hit-and-run accident
Lucas Elliot Horne
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old located, suspect arrested
Truck hits overpass while traveling southbound on I-95
Witnesses pull passengers from burning car
Witnesses help pull two passengers from burning car
Owners of a popular area in Downtown Savannah are taking matters into their own hands.
City Market workers react to curfew signs

Latest News

Louisville Road at East Lathrop closed due to flooding
Arson investigation underway following fire that destroyed office building
Arson investigation underway following fire that destroyed office building
City Market
City Market officials look to put an end to violence in popular tourist area
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals