Driver suspected of being under the influence in Statesboro ATV crash

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver is suspected of being under the influence in an ATV crash that killed one passenger during the Fourth of July weekend.

43-year-old Robert Donald Hatfield has since bonded out of jail on charges of DUI.

According to a copy of the crash report, five people were riding in the ATV when a passenger sitting in the bed fell out and struck his head on the ground.

The fatal crash happened on July 2 around 8 p.m. on Five Chop Road near West Waters Road in Statesboro.

Hatfield told Georgia State Patrol he believed 62-year-old Tony Woodcock stood up to grab something out of the cooler before he fell, according to the report.

Woodcock died at the scene.

Other passengers in the ATV included a 3-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman, both riding in the front and a 12-year-old boy, also riding in the bed of the ATV.

No one else was reportedly injured.

