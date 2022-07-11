First cases of Monkeypox confirmed in S.C., Ga. up to 30 cases

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - Monkeypox cases have already been confirmed here in Georgia, but now, South Carolina health officials have confirmed cases on monkey pox in the palmetto state.

These Monkeypox infections are a world wide outbreak, but it is not a pandemic. Health experts say this is such a small scale compared to what we are experiencing with COVID-19.

Monkeypox is more difficult to transmit from person to person. It is spread by droplet, not aerosol, which means you have to be close face to face or skin to skin contact to spread it.

If you do get infected, the first two weeks you might not have symptoms but if you notice any strange rashes or other flu symptoms, you should go to your primary care doctor.

“Typically that is followed by a few days to a week of what is called a prodrome and that looks sort of like the flu with fever, headache, could have a sore throat, typically you will start to see some swollen glands with monkey pox and then you will get a rash and that rash is usually face or hands but can be anywhere on the body,” said Dr. Kurt Gambla, Chief Medical Officer at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

For most people, Monkeypox goes away after three to four weeks and there is no specific treatment, just supportive care like drinking fluids, resting and taking ibuprofen.

According to the CDC’s website, the latest data shows there are a total of 767 cases of Monkey Pox nation wide. In Georgia the case count is at 30 and in South Carolina they have 2 cases.

