Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club celebrating 100th anniversary of club’s charter

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club has been providing direction for young people in Savannah for more than 100 years, and is still inviting people in the community to learn about what they do.

They’ll do that this week with a centennial celebration.

Mark Lindsay took over as CEO of the Callen Club in April. He joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us about an open house at the Charlton Street facility this Thursday, when Callen will also mark the 100th anniversary of the club’s charter.

