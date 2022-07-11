Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

GSGA crowns Amateur Champion at The Landings Club

Championship golf returned to the Deer Creek Course at the Landings Club this week, this time it was the 101st Georgia State Golf Association (GSGA) Amateur Championship.
William Love wins the 2022 GSGA Amateur Championship
William Love wins the 2022 GSGA Amateur Championship(WTOC-TV)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Championship golf returned to the Deer Creek Course at the Landings Club this week, this time it was the 101st Georgia State Golf Association (GSGA) Amateur Championship.

The players battled around 9 hours of weather delays throughout the weekend, but managed to play all 72 holes.

William Love (69-67-68-76) of Atlanta would win the tournament, finishing -8 to win by 2-strokes.

His play going into the championship round was so dominant, he actually had 3 bogeys and 2 double bogeys on the back nine, but still managed to win.

According to the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) he is set to play at Duke this fall.

Love said this was his third time playing this tournament, and was happy to add his name to the Robert H. Martin Trophy.

“On that back nine, I learned a lot about myself. I learned no matter how bad things seem to get, you can make it work. You can find a way to manage and make your way through it, Love said. “Definitely just glad to be-- I mean glad that we made it through 72. I didn’t think that was going to happen with all the weather delays, and to come out on top, it feels amazing.”

Of the players with local ties, Doug Hanzel (73-71-75-72) of Savannah had the best finish, T22.

You can find the full leaderboard here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tormenta FC defender Carter Payne
Tormenta FC 2 player dies after hit-and-run accident
Truck hits overpass while traveling southbound on I-95
Owners of a popular area in Downtown Savannah are taking matters into their own hands.
City Market workers react to curfew signs
Savannah Mall
Tenant, shoppers react to potential sale of Savannah Mall
Police lights
Man dies after shooting on West Park Avenue in Savannah

Latest News

Tormenta FC defender Carter Payne
Tormenta FC owner remembers player killed in hit-and-run
Tormenta FC defender Carter Payne
Tormenta FC 2 player dies after hit-and-run accident
Football camp held by former 912 stand-outs in Long County.
College football roommates host free football camp for Coastal Empire kids
In Demand: Avoiding online ticket scams for Savannah Bananas games
In Demand: Avoiding online ticket scams for Savannah Bananas games