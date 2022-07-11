GSGA crowns Amateur Champion at The Landings Club

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Championship golf returned to the Deer Creek Course at the Landings Club this week, this time it was the 101st Georgia State Golf Association (GSGA) Amateur Championship.

The players battled around 9 hours of weather delays throughout the weekend, but managed to play all 72 holes.

William Love (69-67-68-76) of Atlanta would win the tournament, finishing -8 to win by 2-strokes.

His play going into the championship round was so dominant, he actually had 3 bogeys and 2 double bogeys on the back nine, but still managed to win.

According to the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) he is set to play at Duke this fall.

Love said this was his third time playing this tournament, and was happy to add his name to the Robert H. Martin Trophy.

𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓷𝓺𝓾𝓮𝓻𝓼 𝓐𝓵𝓵 🏆



William Love is your 101st Georgia Amateur Champion!



Join us in congratulating William on a tremendous victory at @landingsclub (Deer Creek) and adding his name to the Robert H. Martin Trophy!#GeorgiaAmateur pic.twitter.com/U58oN2iriu — Georgia State Golf Association (@GSGA) July 10, 2022

“On that back nine, I learned a lot about myself. I learned no matter how bad things seem to get, you can make it work. You can find a way to manage and make your way through it, Love said. “Definitely just glad to be-- I mean glad that we made it through 72. I didn’t think that was going to happen with all the weather delays, and to come out on top, it feels amazing.”

Of the players with local ties, Doug Hanzel (73-71-75-72) of Savannah had the best finish, T22.

You can find the full leaderboard here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.