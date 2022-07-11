Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

How to make a nutritious lunch for kids while on a budget

How to make a nutritious lunch on a budget
How to make a nutritious lunch on a budget(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “We’ve got some strawberries, we have some guacamole, some cucumbers cut up.”

For kids, a colorful lunch box with a protein, fruits, veggies, grains and sometimes dairy can go a long way.

“Pretty nice little healthy lunch here.”

That’s according to dietitian Meghann Buchanan with Memorial Health Children’s Hospital.

Who, as you can see, knows how to put together what she calls a healthy lunchable with carrots, crackers, cheese, and peanut butter.

“The last thing, we need our protein.”

Meghan says that packing a healthy a lunch with all the food groups can really pay off for kids in the future.

“Diabetes, we see a lot popping up in children. Heart disease, hypertension, high cholesterol, so when we can take away some of those added sugars and added fats and added salts that are in a lot of those processed foods that are quick and easy to grab that we usually throw in out lunch, we can replace those with some healthier options,” Meghann Buchanan, Dietician said.

But as grocery prices stack up at the cash register, parents have an added challenge to buying healthy food. Which is typically more expensive than a pack of cookies. Buchanan recommends going to farmers markets, sticking to your grocery list and buying food you can stretch throughout the week.

“Things like rotisserie chicken could be a healthy option too. So, we have one piece and then you can use it for multiple meals. So, making sure we have something we can use not once but multiple times throughout the week is always good.”

It’s a small step towards a healthy life for your little one.

“There we go, alright.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tormenta FC defender Carter Payne
Tormenta FC 2 player dies after hit-and-run accident
Lucas Elliot Horne
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old located, suspect arrested
Truck hits overpass while traveling southbound on I-95
Witnesses pull passengers from burning car
Witnesses help pull two passengers from burning car
Owners of a popular area in Downtown Savannah are taking matters into their own hands.
City Market workers react to curfew signs

Latest News

Update on COVID-19
COVID vaccine now available for children under 6 in Chatham Co.
FILE - Monkeypox
First cases of Monkeypox confirmed in S.C., Ga. up to 30 cases
Group of protesters set to stay on Georgia Capitol steps, rallying for abortion rights
OB/GYN explains what abortions may be permitted if Heartbeat Law takes effect
OB/GYN explains what abortions may be permitted if Heartbeat Law takes effect
OB/GYN explains what abortions may be permitted if Heartbeat Law takes effect