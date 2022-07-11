Jamie Ertle’s WX Forecast Monday 07-11-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The front is stalled just south of Jesup, near Georgia Hwy 32. High pressure to our north that’s “wedged” over most of us has kept us mostly dry, some sprinkles and spritzes around. It’s raining in Darien and rain will try to push up from the south at some point later this afternoon and evening as the front tries to move north, but it looks like it just dissipates. The second story is the temperatures! At three o’clock it was only 75° in Statesboro; however, it was 88° in Jesup.

The most likely locations for rain early this evening and tonight will be along the islands and south of I-16 with a lower chance to the north, but not nothing.

Daybreak Tuesday 73° mostly cloudy but dry; afternoon high 90° with a 50% chance of showers and storms.

Wednesday looks like the driest day of the First Alert Forecast with highs in the low 90s and just a 20% chance of an isolated thunderstorm. The rain break doesn’t last long.

Another cold front will approach and then stall out on Thursday giving us an elevated chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms through the weekend. Highs will be about 90 on Thursday then upper 80s heading into Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

We’re also watching the Gulf of Mexico for an area of Low pressure to develop into something tropical. It has a 30% of doing so in the next five days.

MARINE... locally derived *Waterspout Index* in the Moderate range.

