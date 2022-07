BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Well its going to be a festive week in Bluffton because the 2022 May River Shrimp Festival is back!

You and the family will get the chance to take part.

Event promoter Mark Weisner with Barefoot Sports in Bluffton joined WTOC on Morning Break to talk more about the lineup of events and what you can expect this week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.