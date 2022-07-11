Savannah residents react to recent gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are continuing to investigate after a man was shot and injured in Savannah over the weekend.

The shooting happened near the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Sunday near the Savannah Gardens area.

Another person was shot in the leg in that same area just last weekend.

Now, residents are voicing frustration over safety concerns.

Residents who live near where this latest shooting took place say the incident is adding to growing fears in this community as some say they no longer feel safe in their own home.

Felicia Arkwright and her son Tyler are calling for an end to the gun violence in the Savannah Gardens community.

“It’s senseless. If they don’t do something to stop this crime, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Felicia Arkwright said.

The two live next to where a man was shot over the weekend.

A bullet hole still remains in the side of their home from another shooting...the gunshots barely missing her son who was sitting in his room.

”That took everything out of me, I could not breath that day, when I went up there and saw that bullet laying literally in the same spot he was in,” Arkwright said.

The back-to-back shootings over the last two weekends are the latest in this community that people say has been marred by gun violence.

“I don’t feel safe at all. Not even in my own home.”

Savannah Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan knows first hand the struggles this community faces and says it’s a collective responsibility to keep the community safe.

“I happen to live about 4 blocks over and I heard the gunshots. I don’t have a magic wand. The magic is in the people and what we do to protect each other. This is a high walking district. So, somebody saw something, somebody heard something,” Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan said.

But despite the shared goal of ending the shootings fears are still high...especially for this community’s youngest residents.

“There was a 4 year old who had to go through the experience similar to mine. Whatever was going through her mind is far worse than what was going through mine,” Tyler Pridgen said.

And Arkwright says neighbors need to do their part to stop the violence.

“When you see something, say something. Don’t be afraid to say anything, because it’s going to help. We need to feel safe in our homes.”

