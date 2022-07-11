Savannah Women’s Health Clinic owner expresses concerns on abortion access

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Concerns are flooding women’s nurse practitioner Georganna Wiley as she’s anticipating the Heartbeat law to take affect any day now in Georgia.

“What are we about to do about this surge in unwanted babies that is about to come.”

Previously blocked by a judge, it’s a law that will ban abortions after a heartbeat is detected in Georgia. Because Roe v Wade was overturned, it is expected to go into place in the coming weeks.

One of her biggest concerns is access to birth control.

“Most people don’t have a health care provider that they can go to for birth control, so now if they want to get on birth control and they’re like, ‘oh do I go to a gynecology provider?’ Most of those providers aren’t taking new clients. There are some great websites online where you can get access to birth control but then what if you have migraines with auroras or high blood pressure or you’re a smoker or you have those risks factors and actually need to see somebody to get on something,” Georganna Wiley said.

Wiley is worried that women will get an abortion whether it’s illegal or not. She says in states with a ban there’s a surge of what some call natural abortions.

“That come with kidney damage and if it’s not successful, it’s poisonous to the fetus, then what are you going to do.”

At Rebirth Holistic Women’s Health, Wiley works with many patients who are victims of sexual trauma.

She said her clinic has been busy with calls from concerned patients about what the reversed decision means for them.

“I mean over half of women have history of sexual trauma and that’s just the ones who report it.”

While she has concerns, the Heartbeat Law says women who are victim’s of rape or incest can have an abortion up until 20 weeks.

“I’m hoping that there will be more social services that become available to support foster families, support teen pregnancies, increase funding for Medicaid.”

These solutions she said are vital for women’s health.

