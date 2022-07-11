Sky Cams
Tormenta FC owner remembers player killed in hit-and-run

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 20-year-old man died after being airlifted to the hospital in Savannah following a hit-and-run near Georgia Southern’s Statesboro campus.

That man has been identified as Tormenta FC 2 defender Carter Payne.

Payne was riding a Lime scooter when he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

This was Payne’s first year with Tormenta and he played in eight games.

According to the roster, he came to Statesboro from the University of Michigan.

Tormenta owner Darin Van Tassell said that all the Tormenta teams came together for several hours last night where the owners shared the news that Payne had died from his injuries.

“We gathered at the clubhouse last night. 10:30 P.M., we went to about 2:00 A.M., just kind of being and honoring one of our teammates,” Van Tassell said. “Carter was super healthy and his parents made a very brave decision about being an organ donor and, you know, here’s the reality- there’s probably somewhere between 10 and 20 families today who are quite joyful because of Carter and I think we should lean in to that.”

Van Tassell said that Payne’s teammates have decided to play their scheduled game Tuesday on the road against Peachtree City MOBA in his honor.

Before Sunday’s game, the women’s team had a moment of silence and took a picture holding up 2′s, Payne’s jersey number.

Tormenta has created a fund in his memory.

