Who handles DUI cases in Beaufort County?

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina is one of three states that allows law-enforcement to prosecute their own cases in magistrate court, meaning deputies can act as attorneys and witnesses for things like DUIs.

A pilot program started a few years ago got the 14th circuit solicitors office involved in prosecuting these cases so that the sheriff’s office would not be involved, but now that program has ended and the duties have shifted to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

“If we were to fund the request this year at the same amount of $187,000, we would have contributed $748,000 to a program that appears to me to have failed,” Larry Mcelynn, District 10 Councilman said.

The solicitor says the two-and-a-half-year program was a success and the conviction rate was 33% before the program started. But since it’s been in place, convictions are over 68%.

“Councilman McElynn and I, I think maybe we have two different views of success. If your main concern is not having a backlog, but you’re willing to dismiss 2/3 of the cases, that’s not a program I want any part of. It’s not a program I want any of my lawyers a part of,” Solicitor Duffie Stone, 14 Circuit said.

No matter your opinion on its success, the program’s budget was taken away. The Sheriff’s office will now prosecute DUIs, something that started Monday with a hefty caseload.

“The docket was approximately 17 pages. There’s currently about 230 cases backlogged in Bluffton so that is just a small portion of what is actually still outstanding,” Daniel Gourley said.

Magistrate court numbers detail the full picture of that backlog. There are four cases still pending from 2019, 15 from 2020, 120 from last year, and 184 from this year. The Beaufort County Sheriff says that’ll change with his office prosecuting the cases.

“If you go to jail for DUI it’s not gonna be one of those DUI charges that sits on a docket for three or four years,” Sheriff P.J. Tanner said.

To handle the caseload, the sheriff says they’ll be hiring another attorney along with Gourley to focus on Magistrate court cases. The whole shift in responsibility is something Gourley says will help everyone involved.

“We’ll be able to tackle the magistrate court backlog at the same time while also taking a tremendous burden off our deputies to prosecute their own cases.”

