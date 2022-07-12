Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour extended

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you didn’t get your chance to see the Atlanta Braves World Championship Trophy when it was here in Savannah, there could be more opportunities for you see it around the state.

This Friday The Commissioner’s Trophy will be in Waycross at 12 p.m.

You can take photos with the trophy and there will be programming by the Braves entertainment teams.

The trophy will also travel to Tifton, Albany, and even up to Greenville South Carolina.

Click here for a full list of the extended tour.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.