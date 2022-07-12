Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour extended

The Atlanta Braves’ World Champions Trophy Tour is coming to Biloxi.
The Atlanta Braves’ World Champions Trophy Tour is coming to Biloxi.(Atlanta Braves)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you didn’t get your chance to see the Atlanta Braves World Championship Trophy when it was here in Savannah, there could be more opportunities for you see it around the state.

This Friday The Commissioner’s Trophy will be in Waycross at 12 p.m.

You can take photos with the trophy and there will be programming by the Braves entertainment teams.

The trophy will also travel to Tifton, Albany, and even up to Greenville South Carolina.

Click here for a full list of the extended tour.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Monkeypox
First cases of Monkeypox confirmed in S.C., Ga. up to 30 cases
Robert Donald Hatfield
Driver suspected of being under the influence in Statesboro ATV crash
Lucas Elliot Horne
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old located, suspect arrested
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Lazaretto Creek Bridge
Passengers suffer minor injuries after boat crash near the Lazaretto Creek Bridge

Latest News

Chase Elliott (9) reacts in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Chase Elliott celebrates first NASCAR Cup victory in Atlanta
William Love wins the 2022 GSGA Amateur Championship
GSGA crowns Amateur Champion at The Landings Club
GSGA crowns Amateur Champion at The Landings Club
Tormenta FC defender Carter Payne
Tormenta FC owner remembers player killed in hit-and-run