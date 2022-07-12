Back-to-school health clinic held for students in Bryan County

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Just three weeks away from the start of school in Bryan County and health officials there want to make sure your child is ready.

The county hosting a back-to-school clinic today offering vaccinations.

Health officials in North Bryan say they’ve seen a steady flow of parents coming in with their children to make sure they have all the required vaccines and health screenings before schools open again at the beginning of next month.

The Coastal Health District office in Pembroke offered those vaccines as well as vision, dental and nutrition screenings.

The state requires those screenings for any student entering a Georgia school for the first time regardless of age.

That means your child will need those screenings if they have never been enrolled at a Georgia school at any point in their life.

Health officials say that they’ve seen an increasing number of children needing those first time screenings and vaccines as more families move into this growing county.

“Every year, we see more and more and more. I try to predict how many vaccines I need to order. It’s hard to do so because we just have so many folks, but if they’ll be patient with us, we’ll get them taken care of,” said Laurie Mehlhorn, the Bryan County nurse manager.

If you missed today’s clinic, there will be another one on the south end of the county in Richmond Hill on July 19.

But you might want to act fast as nurses are recommending appointments and say slots are filling up fast.

