Bryan Co. children will have option to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of Bryan County’s youngest kids will soon be able to get a COVID vaccine through the health department.

Starting Thursday health officials will begin administering shots for children and infants aged 6 months to 5 years old.

As health officials warn of new more contagious COVID subvariants, Bryan County’s youngest children will soon have a new option to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year.

“If mom and dad want to get them vaccinated…then we’re the place to come to because we’re going to have it,” Laurie Mehlhorn, Bryan County Nurse Manager said.

The county’s health department is set to start vaccinations for the youngest children and infants.

“Make sure we’re clear on 6 months to 5 years that’s what we’ll be vaccinating first starting on Thursday. We’re not going to do the 6-year-old to 11-year-old group just yet,” Mehlhorn said.

Vaccinations will take place every Thursday afternoon at both the north and south end county health department locations.

Bryan county is offering the 2 shot Moderna vaccine which is different from Chatham County which is offering Pfizer’s.

Appointments can be made on the county’s health department website.

And for parents who have already gotten their children vaccinated…they say the decision was easy to make.

“It just made sense to get them vaccinated because kids are big germ spreaders. With the new variants coming out, it maybe doesn’t seem as effective, but I guess that extra layer of protection never hurts,” Jennifer Abeita, Parent said.

But for Angela Richardson she says the parents of her 11-month grandson still haven’t decided.

“They’re kind of on the fence. I don’t have a problem with it. I’ve always been healthy so I kind of want to stay that way,” Angel Richardson, Grandparent said.

But health officials stress the vaccines are the best line of protection as children head back to the school…

“They may not always be 100% but they keep us from getting sicker from whatever the disease may be that we’re vaccinating against,” Mehlhorn said.

And encourage all who are eligible to roll up their sleeve.

“There’s vaccine everywhere now so come one, come all…as long as you meet the criteria of the age group,” Mehlhorn said.

Bryan County health officials say they hope to start offering the vaccine to children ages 6-11 years old within the coming weeks.

