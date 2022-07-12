Sky Cams
Chatham Co. Health Department issues beach water advisory on Tybee Island

*
*(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are heading to the beach anytime soon, you’ll want to hear this.

The Chatham County Health Department has issued a beach water advisory on Tybee Island.

It impacts North Beach starting at Lovell street and extending to the North jetty.

According to the Health Department, Bacteria levels are high in that section of the beach and could make you sick.

The beach is still open, but swimming is not recommended.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

