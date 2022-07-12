Sky Cams
Court reverses attorney’s contempt order in Marc Wilson trial

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(KTVF)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An appeals court has reversed the Contempt of Court order issued against a Statesboro attorney last fall.

In the reversal, the appeals court said, “Here, the trial judge imposed upon Johnson the sanction of jail time, without having first afforded him meaningful opportunity to defend himself.”

Francys Johnson said after the decision, “I had an obligation to zealously represent Marc Wilson, my client who is on trial for his life. This victory is not just about what happened in this Statesboro courtroom but it’s important for the bar. Lawyers should not have to fear imprisonment for doing their jobs.”

In a preliminary hearing in the murder trial of Marc Wilson, Judge Michael Muldrew found attorney Francys Johnson in contempt when Johnson initially refused to surrender a folder of state’s evidence. The folder had been improperly handed to the judge, but Muldrew maintained he had not viewed the contents.

Since the hearing in September, another judge has been assigned to hear the case.

