Deep Center receives $300,000 grant for community work

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah non-profit is one of 17 organizations getting $300,000 in grant funding.

The Deep Center, an organization focused on supporting youth creatives of color, was chosen out of hundreds of applicants.

The Deep Center said this grant will help them get a lot accomplished for their youth, including their continued expansion as a nonprofit, more programming and higher pay for artists.

The organization’s Youth Programming Director Ariel Felton said additional funding gives them resources to keep going and encouraging their students to dream.

“For BIPOC youth, sometimes the world can tell you that those stories don’t matter, that you’re not old enough, haven’t experienced enough yet...that there’s certain rules in place that keep you from speaking up,” said Ariel Felton, Director of the Deep Center’s Youth Programming. “Our mission is to show them your lived experience is absolutely enough.”

BIPOC refers to Black, Indigenous and people of color.

There were a total of 17 organizations in the southeast chosen by the Southern Arts Foundation. They’ll get a total of $6 million over the next three years.

