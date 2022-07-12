Sky Cams
Family of man shot and killed by Savannah police officer speaks out

By Sean Evans
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time, the family of a man that was shot and killed by a Savannah Police Officer speaks out.

The shooting happened three weeks ago in Carver Village right near Gwinnett Street and Crosby Street.

The GBI says Saudi Lee was walking in the middle of the street when an officer went up to him. After showing his wallet and claiming he had a permit to carry, state agents say he pulled his weapon and officers shot him after a short chase.

Body camera footage is not available yet since this is an ongoing investigation.

Lee’s family says he never pulled a gun and the officer has been harassing people in the neighborhood for a while.

“We going through the loss of missing him...from missing him, loving him and seeing him everyday you know and here’s this man on leave of pay. He shouldn’t even be on leave of pay from what they already know about him. He should be locked up from what I understand,” Timothy Lee, uncle said.

WTOC reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Tuesday afternoon. They say there are no updates to report.

