Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes gender pay gap

Concern about everyday expenses can harm mental health
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Many people admit to feeling stress over having enough money, but women are affected more than men.

In a recent Bankrate survey, 46 % of women say money negatively impacts their mental health as compared to just 38 % of men.

Bankrate.com analyst Sarah Foster pointed to the gender pay gap as one reason women are more stressed.

”I think we can’t underestimate what role that plays in causing financial stress just because women are used to making significantly less than men,” Foster said. “That makes every kind of financial step harder, whether it’s preparing for retirement or even just budgeting”

Younger workers are changing this by leading the charge on a taboo topic, pay transparency, or openly talking about how much you make, she said.

Talking to fellow coworkers is invaluable, said Foster, because it’s the only way you will know if you are being underpaid.

Foster added that sometimes just recognizing what’s causing you lack of sleep, anxiety and depression can help you lower the stress. Talking about it with friends or family or seeking help is also a positive move.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Monkeypox
First cases of Monkeypox confirmed in S.C., Ga. up to 30 cases
Robert Donald Hatfield
Driver suspected of being under the influence in Statesboro ATV crash
Lucas Elliot Horne
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old located, suspect arrested
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Lazaretto Creek Bridge
Passengers suffer minor injuries after boat crash near the Lazaretto Creek Bridge

Latest News

Former Ohio State Attorney General Steve Dettelbach is featured in this July 6, 2012, photo....
Dettelbach becomes head of ATF, 1st confirmed chief in years
Derrick Young and Tyana Putzlocker are facing charges after their 18-month-old child died due...
Parents arrested after child dies from fentanyl exposure, authorities say
The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope is the farthest humanity has ever seen in...
Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views
vaccinated
Bryan Co. children will have option to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
LIVE: Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness