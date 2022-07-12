Half way through sea turtle season, hatchings beginning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of sea turtle nests have already been discovered along the Georgia coast, but they need your help to have a successful season.

We just passed the halfway mark of the season and there have already been about 2,500 nests found in total which is on pace for 2019, which was a great year. But on Tybee, they just broke their record from that year with 27 nests.

There are a few different species of turtles that nest along the Georgia coast, but the loggerhead sea turtle is the most common.

Only about one in one thousand sea turtle hatchlings will make it to adulthood – so more nests the better that is for the sea turtle population.

“Keeping our beaches clean is really important for these sea turtles that can have a tough time being a tiny turtle in the big ocean so making sure we keep our beaches clean is really important to those numbers of protected and endangered species like our sea turtles,” said Lisa Kovalanchik, UGA Marine Expansion and Sea Grant.

To help, make sure to knock down sand castles and fill in any holes when leaving the beach, and no bright lights along the coast so the turtles nesting and the hatchlings can find their way back to the water as they follow the brightest light – the moon.

Nesting season could last for about another month and already the hatching season has begun and will last through September. Make sure to think of those turtles while you are at the beach this summer.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.