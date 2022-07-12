‘It’s been ignored’, Flooding exposes drainage issues in Carver Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The roads and parking lots in Carver Village were flooded with water Monday evening.

“I went through every street in Carver Village trying to get a connection to get here and I could not get through...this is ridiculous,” said Jeannette Brown-Howard, a resident of Carver Village.

Jeannette Brown-Howard was one of many residents who had to figure out a safe way to get home.

“I have never seen this before,” she said.

Residents and Chester Ellis, chairman for the Chatham County Board of Commissioners said drainage has been an issue for years and the city won’t do anything.

“It’s been ignored,” he said.

Chester Ellis was ready to lead Carver Village’s monthly community meeting, but some people couldn’t get through.

Chairman Ellis said: “All streets leading to the community center are flooded.”

Carver Village is less than a mile from the Enmarket Arena and he said this conversation isn’t new, the community wanted streets finished before the arena was built.

“We first started planning with the administration that was under Mayor Jackson and Stephanie Cutter. The drainage was in the plans in the beginning. The street paving and things were in the plans in the beginning before they started construction of the arena, but when Mayor DeLoach came, he put all that aside and put the arena first,” Chairman Ellis said.

He said the City of Savannah has been relying on ditches, but today’s flooding showed that isn’t effective. He plans to take his concerns to the city again.

“I took pictures on my phone and had others take pictures on their phones so they can see what we’re saying. You have to take care of the drainage in Carver Village, Cloverdale, Brickyard, those communities that directly connect to the arena.”

