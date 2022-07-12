Jamie Ertle’s WX Forecast Tuesday 07-12-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The stationary front is dissipating over Coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Deep moisture is still in place, and while we’ve some friendly skies now, things can change for evening commute. The sea breeze looks pinned to the coast; this time yesterday it was on the move slowly towards Hwy 17. There is a chance that some locations could get that three inches of rain again in an hour or two.

still A stationary front will remain over or near the area today while dissipating. High pressure will then build in briefly before another front moves in late this week and lingers into early next week.

Tonight: there is little change in the pattern aloft, while at the surface the stationary front will have dissipated and the Atlantic ridge will strengthen a tad. Diurnal convection will quickly wane this evening, and any additional activity would come from lingering outflows and coastal convergence. At the present time the fog potential looks low given too much boundary layer mixing and unfavorable condensation pressure deficits. But due to the wet soils, at least ground fog form late. Temps will average in the lower and middle 70s, with a few upper 70s right along the coast. && .

SHORT TERM /WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY/... Forecast confidence: Moderate. Main forecast concern: Localized flooding, especially Thursday/Friday. Should see a return to more typical summertime weather Wednesday with high pressure to the east and an inland trough to the west. Best rain chances should be inland as the sea breeze pushes west during the afternoon, possibly combining with some convection over the CSRA/Midlands where deeper moisture/forcing will reside. Rain chances should then increase over the entire Lowcountry/Coastal Empire Thursday and remain higher than normal Friday as the aforementioned deeper moisture/forcing to the west shifts east over the local area. Don`t anticipate significant severe storm chances through the period given that instability/deep layer shear should mostly remain fairly marginal. The best chance, albeit low, could come Wednesday afternoon/evening for inland areas. Minor flooding from heavy rain seems to be the greatest threat however. Expect high temperatures to be near normal until Friday when they should be below normal with lows mostly staying above normal. Max heat indices could be near our Heat Advisory criteria of 110 degrees inland from the coast to around the I-95 corridor Wednesday/Thursday afternoons but don`t suspect we`ll need Heat Advisories at this time. && .

LONG TERM /FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY/... Forecast confidence: Low to moderate. A stalling cold front, upper troughing and deep moisture should lead to a fairly unsettled period, especially given the potential for a tropical low to develop along the central/eastern Gulf Coast and move northeast across the Deep South. High temperatures should mostly stay below normal while low temps mostly stay near normal. && .

Rip Currents: The combination of gusty winds associated with the afternoon sea breeze and an onshore swell near 2 ft around 9 seconds will lead to a Moderate Risk of rip currents at all of our beaches through this evening and again on Wednesday. && .

TIDES/COASTAL FLOODING... The full moon and perigee occur Wednesday, and the perigee is the closest of the year. This is known as a Proxigee. Tides continue to run high not only due to these astronomical influences, but also getting a boost from winds, rainfall, and swell energy. This will be enough to cause minor Even at Fort Pulaski/Savannah minor coastal flooding might occur. Coastal Flood Advisories will be needed for the evening high tide.

An area of low pressure associated with the stalling cold front over the southeast could lead to a tropical disturbance later this week. As the front sinks south, a low could develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Right now, there is a 30% chance a tropical cyclone will develop over the next five days. Rain is likely along the Gulf Coast at the end of the week from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Stay tuned for updates.

