Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Jasper Co. assessor explains property value assessments

Jasper Co. assessor explains property value assessments
Jasper Co. assessor explains property value assessments(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Property owners in Jasper county are receiving their new property value assessments throughout the month of July, which directly affects how much they pay in taxes.

County leaders said there’s already been some confusion with that.

As Jasper County gets more popular and it’s population grows, so do it’s property values - values that are reassessed every five years.

“We have different appraisers that work different areas and theirs responsibility is to research the market sales for that area that they work,” said assessor Susan Waite.

Meaning each community is assessed individually and one area’s new property values don’t affect another.

Waite says the county as a whole has seen values go up, but there’s a limit to how much.

“We’ve had a big increase in market value, but because of the state law that tells us to cap property values based on the last reassessment, if it has not changed in ownership or characteristics there is a 15% cap on taxable value.”

She said a lot of homes have appreciated by much more the 15%, but that can’t come across on the reassessment.

She says the feedback she’s seen online is that people are getting these assessments in the mail and panicking that the number of the bottom is their new property tax, but she says that’s not the case and if you have any confusion she asks that you call the county assessors office.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Monkeypox
First cases of Monkeypox confirmed in S.C., Ga. up to 30 cases
Robert Donald Hatfield
Driver suspected of being under the influence in Statesboro ATV crash
Lucas Elliot Horne
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old located, suspect arrested
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

Latest News

vaccinated
Bryan Co. children will have option to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes gender pay gap
No injuries reported in fire in the 0 block of Roberts St.
No injuries reported in fire in the 0 block of Roberts St.