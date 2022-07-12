Jasper Co. assessor explains property value assessments

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Property owners in Jasper county are receiving their new property value assessments throughout the month of July, which directly affects how much they pay in taxes.

County leaders said there’s already been some confusion with that.

As Jasper County gets more popular and it’s population grows, so do it’s property values - values that are reassessed every five years.

“We have different appraisers that work different areas and theirs responsibility is to research the market sales for that area that they work,” said assessor Susan Waite.

Meaning each community is assessed individually and one area’s new property values don’t affect another.

Waite says the county as a whole has seen values go up, but there’s a limit to how much.

“We’ve had a big increase in market value, but because of the state law that tells us to cap property values based on the last reassessment, if it has not changed in ownership or characteristics there is a 15% cap on taxable value.”

She said a lot of homes have appreciated by much more the 15%, but that can’t come across on the reassessment.

She says the feedback she’s seen online is that people are getting these assessments in the mail and panicking that the number of the bottom is their new property tax, but she says that’s not the case and if you have any confusion she asks that you call the county assessors office.

