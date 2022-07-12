Sky Cams
Lane closures for new Islands Expressway Bridge as crews work on smoothing transition from road

Islands Expressway Bridge to open this summer for car traffic
Islands Expressway Bridge to open this summer for car traffic
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be lane shifts for a few hours on the new Islands Expressway Bridge for a few hours on Tuesday, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

WTOC confirmed with the Georgia Department of Transportation that crews are working with asphalt to smooth the transition between the bridge and road. GDOT received a few complaints that the approach was too bumpy.

Crews are working in the area so drivers are asked to obey the speed limit and signs for safety.

