Lane closures for new Islands Expressway Bridge as crews work on smoothing transition from road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be lane shifts for a few hours on the new Islands Expressway Bridge for a few hours on Tuesday, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

WTOC confirmed with the Georgia Department of Transportation that crews are working with asphalt to smooth the transition between the bridge and road. GDOT received a few complaints that the approach was too bumpy.

Crews are working in the area so drivers are asked to obey the speed limit and signs for safety.

