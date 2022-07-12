Long Co. man killed in single car crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was killed in a single car crash Tuesday morning.

Long County deputies were dispatched to an accident on Marcus Nobles and Lannie Burkhalter Road, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, David Laff.

Officials say a 2019 Chevy Silverado struck a tree.

Laff said the 71-year-old Glennville resident was traveling West on Marcus Nobles Road when he left the roadway continuing for several feet till he struck a pine tree.

The front end of the car was heavily damaged in the accident detaching the driver’s side wheel.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the accident remains under investigation.

