Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Long Co. man killed in single car crash

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was killed in a single car crash Tuesday morning.

Long County deputies were dispatched to an accident on Marcus Nobles and Lannie Burkhalter Road, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, David Laff.

Officials say a 2019 Chevy Silverado struck a tree.

Laff said the 71-year-old Glennville resident was traveling West on Marcus Nobles Road when he left the roadway continuing for several feet till he struck a pine tree.

The front end of the car was heavily damaged in the accident detaching the driver’s side wheel.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Monkeypox
First cases of Monkeypox confirmed in S.C., Ga. up to 30 cases
Robert Donald Hatfield
Driver suspected of being under the influence in Statesboro ATV crash
Lucas Elliot Horne
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old located, suspect arrested
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Lazaretto Creek Bridge
Passengers suffer minor injuries after boat crash near the Lazaretto Creek Bridge

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Court reverses attorney’s contempt order in Marc Wilson trial
Sea Turtle Nesting Update
Sea Turtle Nesting Update
President Biden signs gun control legislation passed in the House Friday. (POOL)
Savannah Mayor in Washington D.C. as President signs nation’s first major gun legislation
Savannah Mayor in Washington D.C. as President signs nation’s first major gun legislation
Savannah Mayor in Washington D.C. as President signs nation’s first major gun legislation