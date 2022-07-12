Showers and storms return this afternoon 🌧️

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our unsettled pattern continues into Tuesday, as the stalled front is still hanging out overhead.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs near 90 degrees this afternoon. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be around again, mainly near I-95. This will push some outdoor plans inside temporarily. Some of these downpours could lead to temporary minor flooding.

If your yard isn't too damp from yesterday, this morning will be the best time to work in it today! pic.twitter.com/DESiqYeYjX — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) July 12, 2022

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 7.6′ 7:13AM I 0.1′ 1:33PM I 9.0′ 7:52PM

There will be dry time each day to get in outdoor activities, but with the front still in the region and moisture being ushered in from the south, unsettled weather continues Wednesday through the end of the week with daily chances of scattered showers and storms. Wednesday will be a drier day overall, but we will still see showers and storms develop along the sea breeze during the afternoon.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s on Wednesday, lower 90s Thursday and upper 80s on Friday.

The stalled front in the region combined with the potential for a low to further develop in the Gulf of Mexico will keep our weather unsettled through the weekend as highs remain in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical Update:

An area of low pressure associated with the stalling cold front over the southeast could lead to a tropical disturbance later this week. As the front sinks south, a low could develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Right now, there is a 30% chance a tropical cyclone will develop over the next five days. Rain is likely along the Gulf Coast at the end of the week from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Stay tuned for updates.

