Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh, according to attorney

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh
By Paige Phillips
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) met with members of Alex Murdaugh’s family Tuesday morning to inform them Murdaugh is expected to be indicted on murder charges later this week, according to Murdaugh’s attorney Jim Griffin.

Griffin tells WTOC he has not personally been informed by law enforcement or the Attorney General’s office that Murdaugh will be charged with murder.

Griffin reached out to the Attorney General’s office who told him they have nothing to report to him at this time.

Under South Carolina’s Crime Victims’ Constitutional Rights, the family was notified ahead of the grand jury to seek the indictment.

Griffin says as soon as the indictments come out, they plan to seek a bond hearing to have the facts on the record of the evidence against their client.

At this time, Griffin says no statements will be released from them until charges are actually brought against Murdaugh.

SLED released the following statement, “SLED’s investigation into the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh is still active and ongoing. Agents are committed to the integrity of the investigation, thus no additional information from SLED will be provided at this time.”

It has been over a year since Paul and Maggie Murdaugh died from “multiple gunshot wounds” near the dog kennels at their Colleton County property.

SLED has been in charge of the case and no suspects have ever been named and there have been no arrests yet.

In 2018, the Murdaugh family’s housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, died after a “trip and fall” accident at the Murdaugh’s home. SLED reopened that case and has confirmed they will be exhuming Satterfield’s body. Satterfield’s family approved her body being exhumed last month. In September of last year, SLED opened a criminal investigation into Satterfield’s death.

A timeline of the Murdaugh case can be found below:

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Monkeypox
First cases of Monkeypox confirmed in S.C., Ga. up to 30 cases
Robert Donald Hatfield
Driver suspected of being under the influence in Statesboro ATV crash
Lucas Elliot Horne
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old located, suspect arrested
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Lazaretto Creek Bridge
Passengers suffer minor injuries after boat crash near the Lazaretto Creek Bridge

Latest News

Who handles DUI cases in Beaufort County?
Who handles DUI cases in Beaufort County?
Who handles DUI cases in Beaufort County?
Who handles DUI cases in Beaufort County?
FILE - Monkeypox
First cases of Monkeypox confirmed in S.C., Ga. up to 30 cases
State health officials on Friday confirmed the first cases of monkeypox in South Carolina.
Health officials confirm first cases of monkeypox in South Carolina