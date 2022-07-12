Sky Cams
Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire celebrating 35th anniversary

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For 35 years, the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire has been there to serve families with a child facing serious illness.

And Monday night, they started saying thank you to the community members that have helped them be there.

Executive director Bill Sorochak kicked off the 35th Anniversary Celebration Monday night with an event in downtown Savannah.

