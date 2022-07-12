Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire celebrating 35th anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For 35 years, the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire has been there to serve families with a child facing serious illness.

And Monday night, they started saying thank you to the community members that have helped them be there.

Executive director Bill Sorochak kicked off the 35th Anniversary Celebration Monday night with an event in downtown Savannah.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.