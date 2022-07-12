Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah Mayor in Washington D.C. as President signs nation’s first major gun legislation

By WTOC Staff and Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Victims of gun violence are hailing the passage of the nation’s first major gun legislation in nearly 30 years.

President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law on Monday. This new law passed in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.

But as we continue to report a rise in gun violence across the country, Savannah leaders say this plan hits close to home.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson was at Monday’s signing.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Monkeypox
First cases of Monkeypox confirmed in S.C., Ga. up to 30 cases
Lucas Elliot Horne
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old located, suspect arrested
Robert Donald Hatfield
Driver suspected of being under the influence in Statesboro ATV crash
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Lazaretto Creek Bridge
Passengers suffer minor injuries after boat crash near the Lazaretto Creek Bridge

Latest News

Savannah Mayor in Washington D.C. as President signs nation’s first major gun legislation
Savannah Mayor in Washington D.C. as President signs nation’s first major gun legislation
The University of Georgia is looking for your help in a study about responding to hurricanes,...
UGA doing virtual reality hurricane, storm surge study in coastal areas
Veteran fishing charter expanding its reach
Veteran fishing charter expanding its reach
Half way through sea turtle season, hatchings beginning