Savannah Police investigating two connected shootings on Ogeechee Rd and Bull St.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating two connected shootings that left two victim’s with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday.

According to an officer on the scene, at 1:20 p.m. police responded to the Red and White on Ogeechee.

The first male victim was shot in the arm on the 3300 block of Ogeechee Road and then drove himself to the hospital.

Chief Minter says another victim was grazed on 52nd Street.

Minter says detectives are still working the scene but they believe what started on Ogeechee Road ended on Bull Street.

52nd Street is closed between Bull & Montgomery.

WTOC will keep you up to date was we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

