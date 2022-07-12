Statesboro city council member hosts business camp for teenagers

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro businesswoman and city council member is hosting a camp this week for youngsters who may have a mind for business.

While plenty of summer camps focus on keeping kids busy for a week, this one hopes to teach them business skills to last a lifetime.

Business coach Venus Mack talked to campers about interests and goals and how they could turn those into their own business.

She says many parents lead their kids toward formal education or a career path but not starting something of their own. She said kids can dream big, but they can also start with some of the simplest ideas or interests.

“Show them what they like and what they want to do. It could be something as simple as cutting grass. That is a business. If you start planting those seeds early, once they get older they’ll grasp it,” said Mack.

The students will wrap up the camp with a completion ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

She hopes they can take these skills and use them immediately and carry them for life.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.