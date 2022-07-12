Tormenta team travels to first game without teammate killed in hit-and-run

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A somber day in Statesboro the hometown soccer team travels to their first game without their teammate Carter Payne.

The Tormenta F-C player died Saturday.

Statesboro police and Georgia State Patrol say he was driving an electric scooter near Georgia Southern’s campus when he was hit by a car.

As law enforcement looks for clues to figure out what happened on abusy road in the middle of the night, Carter Payne’s soccer family in Statesboro struggles with “how” and “why”.

A cross and candles sit just feet away from the spot Payne was struck and killed. He and friends had been eating fast food just up the street before he left on an electric scooter around 1:30 a.m. and was struck crossing Fair Road. Georgia State Patrol Troopers say they have no witnesses or car descriptions so far.

“We don’t know what the time lapse was between when Mr. Payne was struck and the first care to come by. They didn’t stop. It was actually the third car that stopped,” TFC Jamey Holloway, Ga. State Patrol said.

Payne played college soccer at University of Michigan but came here to play for Tormenta during the college off season. Tormenta leaders say they’ve heard an outpouring of support from the local community and soccer circles across America.

“Sports touches us all in a very intimate way. So when we have tragedies, it also feels like..even if you don’t know them, you feel like you know them. And Carter certainly has that impact,” Darin Van Tassell, Tormenta FC President said.

Investigators hope the coverage of Payne’s death makes a nearby driver that night realize what they saw.

“If they know something, they need to come forward. Hopefully, they have a conscience and will want to come forward.”

Anyone who thinks now that they may know anything about this case no matter how insignificant you think it might be and you can do that anonymously.

