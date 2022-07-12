Sky Cams
YMCA before & after school program preparing for a new year

YBASE offers a place for students to have fun & learn a little along the way
YMCA Before and After School Enrichment
YMCA Before and After School Enrichment(WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The YMCA of Coastal Georgia has plenty to offerings for families over the summer months.

But as the school year approaches, they’re gearing up for one of their most popular, “our program is called YBASE,” says YBASE District Coordinate Felicia Thompson.

YBASE or YMCA Before and After School Enrichment.

“Our program starts as early as 6:30 in the morning and ends when the school bell rings. It resumes in the afternoon when the school bell rings until 6 o’clock in the evening,” explains Thompson.

Helping working parents get their kids to and from school, but also doing so much more.

“It’s not a daycare. We have learning enrichment, curriculum, we have fun, we are safe, we go outside, we do learning centers. We just have a good time until their parents are able to pick them up,” Thompson says.

Despite dealing with a bit of a setback last year, “COVID did put a little dent in our program.”

Thompson says they’re ready to make up for lost time.

“This year, because some of things have change with COVID, we’re hoping we can get back connected with families, more connected with the parents.”

So, how long do you have to get registered?

“There’s not a time when it’s too late, but there is a time when it’s too late.”

Meaning, “registration will be open until the site reaches its capacity.”

Which a number of Chatham County K-8 schools already have.

So, if you’re interested.

“Please, please go online to the website.”

The K-8 YBASE program is offered in Chatham and all surrounding counties, including their newest location at the Statesboro YMCA.

For more information on how to get signed up click here.

