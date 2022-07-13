Applications open for free, reduced lunches for SCCPSS students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School students will start the new school year in a few weeks, but some changes are already in the works for the school lunch program.

Free meals the students had the last two years during the pandemic are done. Everything goes back to the way it was before the pandemic, applications are open now for free and reduced lunch for students who qualify.

Out of 37,000 students in the districts they usually have about 26,000 that qualify, but they are expecting even more this year.

All of those applications generate funds for the district to buy food and with prices up nearly 30 percent heading into the school year, they are urging parents to fill out those applications.

Not only are prices up but some foods are more difficult to find and they want to be prepared for the upcoming school year.

“You have to do a shift, those items that we normally serve we may not be able to get anymore and it goes back to having folks to work so if those vendors don’t have anybody to produce the product then we have to do a shift that other product might be more costly than the one we previously had,” said SCCPSS School Nutrition Senior Director Onetha Bonapart.

Typically the district would spend around $9 million in food for the school year, but with rising costs, that could be close to $11 million this year, which is why filling out those food applications is so important.

There is no deadline, but the district hopes to have all of those applications by the start of the school year – which is just three weeks from Wednesday.

To apply to see if your student qualifies, just head to their website.

