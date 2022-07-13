Former Beach High JROTC instructor charged with child molestation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Beach High JROTC instructor has been arrested on charges including child molestation.

Harry Drayton Jr. has been charged with child molestation and criminal attempt to commit felony. He was arrested on July 5.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System released a statement saying, “SCCPSS is aware that former Beach High JROTC Instructor Harry Drayton turned himself into the Chatham County Jail on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The district was first made aware of an alleged incident involving Lt. Col. Drayton on December 13, 2021. He was immediately reassigned to an alternative site location having no contact with students while an investigation was conducted by BOEPD. Lt. Col. Drayton was notified on January 6, 2022, that the district was pursuing termination. Lt. Col. Drayton resigned on January 19, 2022. Lt. Col. Drayton was first employed with SCCPSS on September 17, 2018. He only worked at Beach High School during his tenure with the district. SCCPSS is committed to ensuring a quality, safe learning environment and will continue to work with authorities in this ongoing matter. The safety of our students is our first priority. SCCPSS will have no further comment on this case. All inquiries regarding this case should be referred to the Chatham County District Attorney.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.