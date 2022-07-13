Sky Cams
Former Ga. governor candidate says her home was swatted

Kandiss Taylor
Kandiss Taylor(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former candidate for Georgia governor said her home was swatted this week.

Kandiss Taylor posted to Twitter on Tuesday that law enforcement responded to her home with “guns drawn.” Her children were home at the time.

Taylor said in the video, “But in my sheriff’s defense they thought they were protecting me. They got a call, a female voice to text, saying they had shot their husband five times and were going to shoot themselves...I don’t care what political party you are, this is evil. This is not OK.”

Swatting is the act of making a prank call to emergency services to create a large police response at a particular address.

The swatting call came from a spoofed number of Taylor, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI’s Georgia Cyber Crime Center is investigating. WTOC did reach out to the Appling County Sheriff’s Office, who deferred to the GBI.

