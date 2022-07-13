Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Funds available to help those impacted by Bryan Co. tornado

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Funds collecting by the United Way of Coastal Empire are available for those impacted by the April 5 tornado in Bryan County.

Those impacted should apply with the United Way office in Pembroke by calling (912) 651-7753 or emailing rcobb@uwce.org.

United Way is holding these funds for anyone impacted by the tornado for various expenses related to moving, rebuilding, or other long and short-term needs.

The Bryan County Family Connection collected the funds in cooperation with United Way of the Coastal Empire.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Robert Donald Hatfield
Driver suspected of being under the influence in Statesboro ATV crash
52nd and Bull Street shooting scene on Tuesday.
Savannah Police investigating two connected shootings on Ogeechee Rd, Bull St.
FILE - Monkeypox
First cases of Monkeypox confirmed in S.C., Ga. up to 30 cases

Latest News

WTOC First Alert Weather
Spotty showers and storms return this afternoon and evening
Spotty showers increase this afternoon into the evening
Andrew's Wednesday AM forecast 7.13
Spotty showers and storms return this afternoon/evening.
Andrew's Wednesday morning forecast 7.13
Storms yes, flooding no
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast