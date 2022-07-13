Funds available to help those impacted by Bryan Co. tornado
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Funds collecting by the United Way of Coastal Empire are available for those impacted by the April 5 tornado in Bryan County.
Those impacted should apply with the United Way office in Pembroke by calling (912) 651-7753 or emailing rcobb@uwce.org.
United Way is holding these funds for anyone impacted by the tornado for various expenses related to moving, rebuilding, or other long and short-term needs.
The Bryan County Family Connection collected the funds in cooperation with United Way of the Coastal Empire.
