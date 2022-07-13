Funds available to help those impacted by Bryan Co. tornado

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Funds collecting by the United Way of Coastal Empire are available for those impacted by the April 5 tornado in Bryan County.

Those impacted should apply with the United Way office in Pembroke by calling (912) 651-7753 or emailing rcobb@uwce.org.

United Way is holding these funds for anyone impacted by the tornado for various expenses related to moving, rebuilding, or other long and short-term needs.

The Bryan County Family Connection collected the funds in cooperation with United Way of the Coastal Empire.

