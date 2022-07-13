Georgetown pharmacy prepares for birth control shortage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The surge in people scrambling to get prescribed for birth control pills comes after some states have either already imposed or are in the process of imposing bans on abortion.

Owner and Pharmacist of Georgetown Drug Company Neal Hollis says they’re stocking up on the tablets just in case.

“Seeing it happen in larger cities and things like that, I think it’s a possibility that it could affect us. At this point right now, I’m not sure that it will but like I said down the road you always want to be more prepared than not prepared,” Dr. Neal Hollis, Owner of Georgetown Drug Company said.

Also this week HRA Pharma sent an application to the FDA requesting to sell birth control over the counter.

While an over the counter method of birth control could be on the way, he says women need that visit with their health care provider before being prescribed these tablets.

“Especially you know the reproductive system of a female is very, very fragile and I wouldn’t want to see something that someone buys over the counter kind of mess that up for not only them currently but the future,” Dr. Neal Hollis said.

He says that visit is especially important to figure out which method of birth control is best for you.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.