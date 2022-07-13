Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Georgia Southern’s watermelon tradition returns

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A tradition returned to Georgia Southern University’s campuses this week after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

This tradition has its roots back in the time you might not see this many people total on the campus of what was the Georgia Teachers College. But organizers say it’s important for it to continue and continue to expand.

For the first time since before the pandemic, Georgia Southern’s president took the first chop and served melons, peaches and other favorites of summer. The gathering goes back to the 1940′s when only a handful of students and professors stayed for the summer. Over the years, it’s served as a way to link people together.

“And that’s why this is open for faculty, staff, students, and community to come onto campus,” Dr. Kyle Marrero, University President said.

As school calendars have changed, it’s evolved from a kickoff to summer to a thank you before the fall begins in a few weeks. It also now happens at the Armstrong and Liberty campuses, too.

Now, that we’re even bigger, it’s even more important for the relationships to continue.

And for an added “Savannah” flavor, add in some Leopold’s True Blue ice cream.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
52nd and Bull Street shooting scene on Tuesday.
Savannah Police investigating two connected shootings on Ogeechee Rd, Bull St.
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Family of man shot and killed by Savannah police officer speaks out
‘He was just walking’: Family of man shot and killed by SPD officer wants answers
Robert Donald Hatfield
Driver suspected of being under the influence in Statesboro ATV crash

Latest News

Crews remove portable classrooms at ECHS
Major upgrades coming to Effingham Co. schools
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
His mother, 45-year-old Teresa Ann Bailey Black was arrested.
Mother arrested in DeKalb County cold case 23 years after son’s death
Shelter Cove Lane closed due to repairs