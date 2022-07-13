Georgia Southern’s watermelon tradition returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A tradition returned to Georgia Southern University’s campuses this week after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

This tradition has its roots back in the time you might not see this many people total on the campus of what was the Georgia Teachers College. But organizers say it’s important for it to continue and continue to expand.

For the first time since before the pandemic, Georgia Southern’s president took the first chop and served melons, peaches and other favorites of summer. The gathering goes back to the 1940′s when only a handful of students and professors stayed for the summer. Over the years, it’s served as a way to link people together.

“And that’s why this is open for faculty, staff, students, and community to come onto campus,” Dr. Kyle Marrero, University President said.

As school calendars have changed, it’s evolved from a kickoff to summer to a thank you before the fall begins in a few weeks. It also now happens at the Armstrong and Liberty campuses, too.

Now, that we’re even bigger, it’s even more important for the relationships to continue.

And for an added “Savannah” flavor, add in some Leopold’s True Blue ice cream.

