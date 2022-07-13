Greenbriar appoints new director of Early Childhood Education and Care

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Greenbriar Children’s Center has appointed a new director of Early Childhood Education and Care.

The center announced that Jennifer McMichael has been appointed to the position. McMichael holds a

Prior to joining Greenbriar, Ms. McMichael served as a Zone Manager with Child Care Resource & Referral of Southeast Georgia (CCR & R)

“We are thrilled to have Ms. McMichael join our team in this newly created position”, said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar. “She brings a wealth of experience to this role, and will guide us well as we continue to focus on our strategic plan of expanding early childcare and educational opportunities for families in Chatham County.”

Greenbriar operates two early learning centers in Chatham County for children ages 6 months to five years, located at Windy’s Preschool at 429 Tattnall Street and at WW Law Early Learning Center at 909 East Bolton Street.

