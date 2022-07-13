Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Greenbriar appoints new director of Early Childhood Education and Care

Greenbriar Children's Center
Greenbriar Children's Center(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Greenbriar Children’s Center has appointed a new director of Early Childhood Education and Care.

The center announced that Jennifer McMichael has been appointed to the position. McMichael holds a

Prior to joining Greenbriar, Ms. McMichael served as a Zone Manager with Child Care Resource & Referral of Southeast Georgia (CCR & R)

“We are thrilled to have Ms. McMichael join our team in this newly created position”, said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar. “She brings a wealth of experience to this role, and will guide us well as we continue to focus on our strategic plan of expanding early childcare and educational opportunities for families in Chatham County.”

Greenbriar operates two early learning centers in Chatham County for children ages 6 months to five years, located at Windy’s Preschool at 429 Tattnall Street and at WW Law Early Learning Center at 909 East Bolton Street.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
52nd and Bull Street shooting scene on Tuesday.
Savannah Police investigating two connected shootings on Ogeechee Rd, Bull St.
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Family of man shot and killed by Savannah police officer speaks out
‘He was just walking’: Family of man shot and killed by SPD officer wants answers
Robert Donald Hatfield
Driver suspected of being under the influence in Statesboro ATV crash

Latest News

Funds available to help those impacted by Bryan Co. tornado
THE News at 11
“Last of the Right Whales” premieres at the Lucas Theatre
“Last of the Right Whales” premieres at the Lucas Theatre
‘Last of the Right Whales’ premieres at the Lucas Theatre
Statesboro city council member hosts business camp for teenagers
Statesboro city council member hosts business camp for teenagers